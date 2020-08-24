The carbon footprint of a Cornish pasty
The carbon footprint of Cornish pasties and other meals and snacks is being calculated by scientists.
University of Exeter scientists are using a new computer programme to estimate the amount of carbon released by food production.
Academics say the technology could help manufacturers lower their carbon footprint by changing ingredients and production methods.
