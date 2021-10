A jet pack could dramatically cut response times for moorland rescues.

The jet suit enabled a casualty to be reached within "70 seconds", in an exercise on Dartmoor.

Robbie Taylor from North Dartmoor Search and Rescue said the kit could give a "real advantage" in search and rescue operations.

However it costs about £300,000, which is out of reach for the Dartmoor team which rescues an average of 40 to 50 people a year.