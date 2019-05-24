Student's two-day Dartmoor trek to university

Student Oscar Lindsey-Turner is swapping his 35-minute drive to university for a two-day walk which takes him across Dartmoor.

Mr Lindsey-Turner, from Totnes, Devon, will arrive at Plymouth Marjon University in time for a climate conference on Wednesday.

"I'm doing it to spark conversations, raise awareness about sustainability and show that connecting to nature is essential for your mental health during this time of uncertainty," he said.

"I want the walk to inspire others."

