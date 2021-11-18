The navy chaplains taking faith to warships

It may be one of the smallest parts of the Royal Navy but the chaplaincy branch has its biggest intake in recent history going through training.

The ordained ministers will be expected to be as happy giving Holy Communion on a submarine as they are offering prayers to the Royal Marines serving in the desert.

The service has 60 chaplains on its books and one of the youngest congregations in 21st century faith.

"I think young people see this aspect of the church and they haven't seen it before as they might think it's a bit more austere or unrelatable but here I think they find something really quite surprising and positive about it," explained Britannia Royal Naval College chaplain, Reverend Peter Garvie.

The navy is the only part of the UK Armed Forces not to give its chaplains a rank.

Video Journalist: Rebecca Ricks

