Chris Rogers, a highly-respected broadcaster and journalist, has died aged 71.

As a reporter Mr Rogers led the BBC's political coverage in south-west England for many years until his retirement in 2008.

He joined BBC Spotlight as a presenter in 1990 and later presented the regional political programme Spotlight on Westminster.

He died peacefully on Monday, prompting tributes from friends and politicians.

