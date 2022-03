Yellow blooms are brightening up a Devon town thanks to the legacy of a man who left more than £2.3m to a community association.

Keith Owen, a Canadian investment banker, was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2007.

The millionaire decided to leave behind a floral tribute in Sidmouth, where he had planned to retire.

More here: Daffodils bloom in Sidmouth thanks to man's legacy

Video Journalist: Jonathan Morris