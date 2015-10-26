A Devon town is getting all its gas supply and about half its electricity from the processing of animal waste and energy crops.

Chicken manure is broken down and methane is extracted at a plant just outside South Molton.

Biogas provides less than 1% of the UK's gas supply, but those behind the plant say it could be a major player in the future.

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris

