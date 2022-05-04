Dog's owner ‘overwhelmed' to see her pet alive

The owner of a nine-year-old terrier that went missing for four days and was found alive down a rabbit hole has said the family were "overwhelmed" to be reunited with their pet.

Poppy Vernon, 19, filmed her dog named Flossie, being dug out of the rabbit hole near Crediton, Devon, after a neighbour heard her bark.

Miss Vernon told the BBC it "was not very nice at all" to know she was "out in the dark in a hole somewhere".

Flossie's rescue became an internet hit with people contacting the family from around the world after watching the video.

