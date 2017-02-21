Volunteers are restoring a steamship, built in 1946, which had been abandoned to a scrapyard.

The SS Freshspring was towed to Bideford in north Devon in 2016 where a team of volunteers have been working on it.

The ship is the last surviving example of 14 water carriers built in 1946 for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

The volunteers, many of them retired, say working on the SS Freshspring has replaced their former careers.

The ship is open to the public on Sundays.

Video journalist: Miles Davis