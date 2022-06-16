A by-election is being held in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency following the resignation of former MP Neil Parish after he admitted watching pornography in the House of Commons.

A number of people in Honiton speak about their voting intentions and what drives their decisions before the by-election on 23 June.

A full list of candidates is here.

