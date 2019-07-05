A 'hay devil' was filmed in a field in Clyst Hydon near Cullompton, Devon, as a farmer was turning hay.

These 'hay devil' whirlwinds occur in calm, very sunny conditions when a fast-rising column of warm air begins to rotate.

BBC South West meteorologist, David Braine, said: "You get a circulation developing that can cause a little mini tornado to form but as quickly as it forms and lifts a bit of hay or straw it dies away."

Martin Trude, who filmed it, said he was "lucky to be in the right place to film it."