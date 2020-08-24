Giving birth to two children left a mother feeling emotionally and physically damaged.

Allegra Galvin, 39, attributes her recovery to open water swimming and now she's taking on the mighty Dart 10k challenge.

The swim, from Totnes to Dittisham in Devon on 3 September, is her toughest challenge yet.

Video journalist: Jonathan Morris

