Queen Elizabeth II made her final visit to HMS Ocean in 2018.

The Queen was attending the ship's decommissioning ceremony, held at its home port in Plymouth, to mark the end of its service in the Royal Navy.

Her Majesty was there in her capacity as Lady Sponsor of the helicopter carrier.

Every Royal Navy warship has a Lady Sponsor, a title the Queen also held for frigate, HMS Lancaster, and aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth.

During the event the Queen was driven aboard the helicopter carrier to attend a reception with the crew and their families.

