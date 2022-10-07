Plymouth street dance team 'saved me from anorexia'
Can hip-hop, rap and breakdancing help mental health?
Tash, a young mum and dancer, definitely thinks so after a community project in Plymouth helped her with a very personal mental health battle.
Toby Gorniak, who founded Street Factory 17 years ago with his wife Jo, uses hip-hop to bring people together, boost confidence and improve mental health.
