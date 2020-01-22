Two people who have been pen pals since the 1930s are still corresponding and embracing technology to stay in touch having both turned 100.

Geoff Banks, from Devon, began writing to American Celesta Byrne, from Texas, after being given her details in 1938.

Their correspondence began when they were in their 20s as part of an educational project to put British and American students in contact.

Since then, pen and paper have given way to emails, with the help of their children, and now video calls.

