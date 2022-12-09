The Plymouth-based warship HMS Albion is set to return to its home city on Saturday after a three-month deployment.

The amphibious assault ship sailed in September on Operation Achillean where it led a task force designed to respond to any crisis or threat in European waters.

HMS Albion was the first Royal Navy warship to visit the Libyan harbour, Tripoli, in eight years.

Following the visit the commanding officer, Captain Simon Kelly, said: "Our visit to Tripoli was also a wonderful opportunity for the sailors and marines on board to interact with their counterparts in the Libyan Armed Forces.

"During our short time alongside we conducted a wide range of activates from damage control training to delivering a number of official receptions, hosting senior Libyan political, military, and civil society figures, all reinforcing the UK's cooperation and ongoing commitment to Libya."

The ship spent time off Plymouth training with Royal Marines from 45 Commando ahead of the deployment.

Video journalist: Rebecca Ricks

