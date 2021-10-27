How rugby is tackling brain health

Three months ago BBC sports reporter and former professional rugby player Andy Birkett participated in a research project to have his brain health checked.

The project, funded by the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby at the Institute of Sport, Exercise and Health in London, aims to monitor the brain health of former players over a period of years to understand the changes that may occur as a result of playing rugby.

Andy was given the all-clear but while it is complicated to pinpoint the cause of brain injuries, studies like this will hopefully lead to a better understanding of the long-term effects of such injuries and how to prevent them.

