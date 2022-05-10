Contractors were forced to stop work to cut down more than 100 trees in Plymouth city centre after an injunction was issued.

The High Court order was served after 01:00 GMT on Wednesday by the group Save the Trees of Armada Way.

By that time the majority of the trees had been felled, but about 12 remain.

The tree felling is part of a regeneration plan for the city centre which includes the planting of 169 new trees.

