Aidan Heslop, 21, from Plymouth, is among the best high divers in the world.

But high diving from 27m (88ft) can be tough on the mind and body.

Heslop, who came second last year in the Red Bull Cliff Diving Season and third in the season opener in Boston on 3 June, talks to the BBC about the highs and lows of his career.

Video journalist Jonathan Morris

