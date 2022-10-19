Devon and Cornwall Police has released dashcam footage of careless driving incidents, showing a series near misses that could have resulted in traffic collisions.

The video was shared as part of the Op Snap road safety campaign.

Thousands of dashcam videos were sent to officers as part of the operation, resulting in a record 3,400 actions taken against drivers in Devon and Cornwall in 2022.

Adrian Leisk, Devon and Cornwall Police's head of road safety, said: "Police officers can't be everywhere - and the good news is that as dashcam and helmet camera ownership increases, we are now receiving video evidence of thousands of incidents - often within hours of them taking place.

"Op Snap has now surpassed 10,000 submissions, with action being taken against more than 7,000 road users as a result.

"We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our communities in reducing road harm."

