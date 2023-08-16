Seven university students have finished a 166-mile coast path walk in a special location only accessible by boat - 10 days after starting at Land's End.

The team, from the University Royal Naval Unit Devon, completed the charity challenge on Plymouth breakwater, which is not open to the public.

They were transported there by Silverline Cruises, which provided the boat for free as signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant.

The breakwater is owned by the Ministry of Defence, which also gave the students the keys to its lighthouse.

