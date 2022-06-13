A forager and author says plants, including blackberries, have fruited early this year because of "climate breakdown".

Robin Harford, of Eat Weeds UK, said he had been asked by people why the fruit was seen a month earlier than usual this year.

Mr Harford said it was because plants, such as blackberries, are entering a survival mode where they seed early in order to try to "mitigate any threat they may be experiencing".

He said he was observing a "three-season" year in Devon with spring arriving much later than anticipated.

Video journalist: Rebecca Ricks

