A family in Dorset has won a landmark ruling after challenging their local council's use of covert surveillance to check if they lived in the right school catchment area.

Jenny Paton and Tim Joyce took Poole Borough Council to a tribunal after it used the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act (Ripa) to spy on her family 21 times.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal ruled it was not a proper purpose and that the council's actions had breached the family's right to privacy.

The couple spoke to the BBC's Robert Hall about the verdict.