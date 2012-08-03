Media player
London 2012: Territorial Army soldiers at Weymouth and Portland
A beautician and a supermarket delivery driver are among Territorial Army personnel helping guard the Olympic sailing venue in Weymouth and Portland.
The troops from the Royal Wessex Yeomanry are working with Royal Marines and the police at the entrance to the National Sailing Academy.
Their deployment was planned before the problems encountered by the G4S security company shortly before the Games, but it is still quite a change for the reservists whose regular tasks include working with Challenger II tanks.
03 Aug 2012
