Heidi the rabbit has hydrotherapy for arthritis
A rabbit from Christchurch in Dorset has had hydrotherapy treatment for arthritis.
Heidi, a four-year-old 7kg continental giant rabbit, has had seven sessions in a heated pool to help with problems in the hips, knees and her neck.
03 Mar 2013
