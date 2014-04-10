Media player
Omar Benguit's appeal fails as murder conviction upheld
A man jailed for murdering a Korean student has had his conviction upheld, despite claiming a convicted serial killer could have been the culprit.
Omar Benguit, from Bournemouth, Dorset, was jailed in 2005 for the murder of Jong-Ok Shin three years earlier.
He had claimed double-murderer Danilo Restivo could be the real culprit but Court of Appeal judges disagreed.
Another claim was that a prosecution witness who later appeared on a TV chat show contradicted her trial evidence.
Alex Forsyth reports.
10 Apr 2014
