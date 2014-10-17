Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Starched collars revived at Bournemouth laundry
A Bournemouth laundry has revived the art of producing a starched collar, thanks to film and TV productions including Downton Abbey.
Starched collars were the height of fashion at the start of the 20th Century, but the starching industry that grew up to clean them all but died out.
Barker's Laundry is thought to be the only one in Britain starching collars, with film, TV and theatre companies keen to maintain authentic wardrobes.
-
17 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-29668543/starched-collars-revived-at-bournemouth-laundryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window