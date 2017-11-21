Video

Gaia Pope's father has made an emotional tribute to his daughter.

Police are treating the 19-year-old's death as "unexplained" after her body was found in a field near Swanage, Dorset, on Saturday.

Her father Richard Sutherland, who said his daughter had had "a lot of issues" and "clearly just couldn't cope with that", said she "remains in our hearts".

Miss Pope's cousin Marienna Pope-Weidemann said she was determined that "lessons will be learned".

Visibly upset, she said: "It should not have taken 11 days to find her so close and we need to know why."