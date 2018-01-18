Video

A quadruple amputee has had a microchip implanted in his arm that allows him to open doors.

The chip allows Alex Lewis to open his front door with a sweep of his arm, rather than taking him up to 15 minutes using ordinary keys.

Mr Lewis, from Stockbridge in Hampshire, had to have his limps amputated in November 2013, when he was rushed to hospital with a streptococcal infection (type A).

He hopes the implant can be used for other tasks in the future.