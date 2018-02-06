Video

A delivery driver died months after his firm fined him £150 for attending a hospital appointment.

Don Lane, 53, who had type 2 diabetes, died on 4 January after collapsing in December.

Ruth Lane said her husband had become "terrified" of taking time off work and she wishes she could "just wind back the clock".

In a statement, courier firm DPD said it was "profoundly sorry" about the fine, but added: "We refute the claim that he was under pressure."