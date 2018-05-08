Sunseekers leave beach covered in litter

Media player
Bournemouth beach covered in litter after Bank Holiday
Record-breaking crowds left Bournemouth beach covered in litter after the Bank Holiday.
Temperatures exceeded 26°C (79°F) as a new record was set for the early May Bank Holiday.
The council say it expects between 60,000 and 100,000 visitors on a busy summer's day.
It says a team of beach cleaners were on duty throughout the day and evening.
08 May 2018
