Burst water main in Poole floods main road
A main road in Dorset has been flooded after a water main burst.
Many residents were left without supplies or low pressure after the burst at the Fleetsbridge roundabout in Poole on the A3049 at about 11:00 BST.
Wessex Water described it as a "significant" incident and apologised to customers.
It said engineers were carrying out emergency repairs and had restored supplies to many customers by 14:00 but others would have to wait for a "number of hours".
An underpass was completely submerged and cordoned off, while other roads were also shut.
10 May 2018