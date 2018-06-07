'There's no such thing as bad weather'
The woodland nursery in the middle of the forest

A woodland nursery in the middle of a forest is oversubscribed with admissions until 2020.

The Elves and Fairies Woodland Nursery near Wimborne in Dorset has been rated outstanding by Ofsted.

It is one of a handful of outdoor nurseries and forest schools that do not have buildings and use nature to teach lessons.

Video Journalists: Ben Moore & Shireen Jordan

  • 07 Jun 2018
