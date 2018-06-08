The man who harvests salt from the sea
Man harvests salt from the sea in Dorset

An entrepreneur is helping to revive the ancient sea salt industry.

Jethro Tennant, from Portland in Dorset, began 'hobby-harvesting' salt from seawater for family and friends.

He's since launched his own business with help from The Prince's Trust.

