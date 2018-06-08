The man who harvests salt from the sea

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Man harvests salt from the sea in Dorset
An entrepreneur is helping to revive the ancient sea salt industry.
Jethro Tennant, from Portland in Dorset, began 'hobby-harvesting' salt from seawater for family and friends.
He's since launched his own business with help from The Prince's Trust.
-
08 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window