Diving under Durdle Door

Durdle Door: Divers go below the surface off Dorset coast
A group of divers have filmed themselves swimming through a sea cave.
The video was taken off the Dorset coast near the popular tourist attraction Durdle Door.
Diver Wayne Taylor who was with the group says that diving conditions are "stunning", with visibility of up to 20m (66ft).
07 Jul 2018
