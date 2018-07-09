Teenager 'breaks kitesurfing record'
Dorset teenager 'breaks English Channel kitesurfing record'

A Dorset teenager has kitesurfed across the channel.

Adam Farrington ,14, set off from Poole and took five hours and 19 minutes to complete the 69-mile journey.

