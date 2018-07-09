Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dorset teenager 'breaks English Channel kitesurfing record'
A Dorset teenager has kitesurfed across the channel.
Adam Farrington ,14, set off from Poole and took five hours and 19 minutes to complete the 69-mile journey.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-44741162/dorset-teenager-breaks-english-channel-kitesurfing-recordRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window