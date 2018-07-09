Exhausted swimmer rescued by passing boat

Media player
Exhausted Sandbanks swimmer rescued by passing boat
An exhausted swimmer was rescued by a passing boat after getting into difficulty off the Dorset coast.
Graham Johnstone was passing in his boat when he spotted the man near the Sandbanks chain ferry after noticing people on the shore pointing.
Poole RNLI said Mr Johnstone had "certainly saved a life".
