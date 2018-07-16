Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jurassic Coast cliff crash paraglider rescued
A paraglider pilot was hauled to safety by a coastguard rescue team after crashing into a cliff on Dorset's Jurassic Coast.
A helicopter, and fire, police and paramedic crews were called toThorncombe Beacon following calls from the public.
The man was found on a narrow ledge about 260ft (80m) up the cliff.
Footage: Maritime and Coastguard Agency
16 Jul 2018
