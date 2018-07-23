Airport fire 'may be due to dry weather'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bournemouth Airport: 'Dry weather may have caused fire'

A fire alongside an airport runway may have been linked to the hot weather.

Bournemouth Airport says it is too early establish what caused the blaze, but that the prolonged dry period may be a factor.

Firefighters extinguished the fire within 15 minutes, but remain on site damping down.

A Ryanair flight from Krakow was diverted to Bristol for safety reasons.

  • 23 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'Most dangerous conditions in 60 years'