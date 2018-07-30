Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Camp Bestival: Tents battered by rain and high winds at festival
Heavy rain and high winds have put an end to Camp Bestival music festival.
Organisers of the event at Dorset's Lulworth Estate announced the closure of the arenas on social media on Sunday afternoon.
They said they were "utterly devastated and heartbroken" to have made the "tough decision" after being advised not to reopen them for safety reasons.
Video from Chris Williams.
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-44969835/camp-bestival-tents-battered-by-rain-and-high-winds-at-festivalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window