'Keep going - that's my motto'
The Dorset woman who is still farming at 90 years old

A 90-year-old woman is still farming despite having two knee replacements and a heart operation.

Win Foot started working on her Dad's farm aged eight and is still farming 82 years later.

The 540-acre farm is located in Bere Regis, Dorset.

  • 28 Jul 2018
