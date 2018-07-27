Media player
Drone footage captures Dorset heath fire damage
The aftermath of an 80-hectare (198-acre) heath-land fire has been captured on footage from a drone.
More than 100 firefighters dealt with the blaze at Ferndown Common in Dorset which ignited close to Ferndown First School on Thursday.
Video courtesy of Mike T.
27 Jul 2018
