Video
Acid attack victim welcomes training exercises
An acid attack victim has welcomed training exercises to prepare staff for future incidents.
Lauren Trent, 22, from Poole in Dorset, was celebrating her 22nd birthday in an east London nightclub when Arthur Collins sprayed acid, injuring 22 people.
She now wants to see more done to prevent acid getting into the wrong hands.
28 Jul 2018
Share
