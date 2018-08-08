From a wheelchair to a boxing ring

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dorset teenager with cerebral palsy in first boxing match
A teenager believes boxing is helping her to overcome her disability.
Gabrielle Reid, 14, from Poole in Dorset, was born with a mild form of cerebral palsy, leading to problems with movement, coordination and spatial awareness.
She says her ultimate goal is to fight in the Olympic games.
-
08 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-45100360/dorset-teenager-with-cerebral-palsy-in-first-boxing-matchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window