Man shot by police in Bournemouth
A man has been shot by officers in Bournemouth during a police operation linked to a stabbing in the town earlier this month.

He was shot in the arm after officers stopped a vehicle on Castle Lane West, shortly before 20:30 BST on Tuesday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

  • 08 Aug 2018