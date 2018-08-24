Swimmer rescued by helicopter from Durdle Door
A swimmer was airlifted to safety after being swept on to rocks at a Dorset beauty spot.

The woman became stranded on the seaward side of the Durdle Door rock arch on the Jurassic Coast on Thursday.

Coastguards said the incident was a "stark reminder of how unforgiving the sea can be".

