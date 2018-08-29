'Illegal' fishermen caught on camera

Video

Three men have been filmed engaged in suspected illegal fishing in the early hours of the morning by an angler.

In a video, posted on Facebook, Steve Cullen shouted at the men: "It's bass, what do you think you're doing?"

Mr Cullen filmed the incident on Sunday. In the footage it is claimed a bucket of protected sea bass is landed in Poole Harbour.

A Facebook post, seemingly from the restaurant owner, apologised for his actions.