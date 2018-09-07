Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dorset acrobat quits teaching job to follow her dreams
A Dorset teacher quit her job to follow her dream of becoming an international acrobat.
Haylee Martin, who goes by the stage name Haylee-Ann, left her teaching job in order to dedicate her time to training.
She's since gone on to tour the world, performing in shows such as Batman Live and the 2012 Olympics.
Video Journalist: Samantha Everett
-
07 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-dorset-45423105/dorset-acrobat-quits-teaching-job-to-follow-her-dreamsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window