Lemierre's Syndrome: The 'forgotten disease' that killed student
Victoria Hills had only been at Bournemouth University a few months when she became ill.
Over the course of a week her condition worsened - but nobody knew she had contracted Lemierre's Syndrome, which would eventually kill her.
Her mum Tracey, from Chichester, is now on a mission to raise awareness of the rare bacterial infection - also known as the "forgotten disease".
She says her world was "completely ripped apart" when Victoria, 20, died.
Video Journalists: Charlotte Foot & Emily Ford
02 Oct 2018
