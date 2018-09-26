'You put a hat on your head and you smile'
Bridport: The town that really loves hats

The hat business is apparently thriving in one small town in Dorset.

T. Snooks has been an institution in Bridport for more than a 100 years and attracts clients from around the world for its headwear.

