Bridport: The town that really loves hats
The hat business is apparently thriving in one small town in Dorset.
T. Snooks has been an institution in Bridport for more than a 100 years and attracts clients from around the world for its headwear.
You can see more on the hats of Bridport on BBC Inside Out South on the BBC iPlayer here.
26 Sep 2018
